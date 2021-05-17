Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €230.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ALV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Nord/LB set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €245.00 ($288.24) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €228.00 ($268.24) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €219.85 ($258.64).

Shares of FRA ALV opened at €217.30 ($255.65) on Thursday. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a fifty-two week high of €206.80 ($243.29). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €216.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €201.15.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

