Destination Wealth Management Sells 4,999 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Destination Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,999 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.6% of Destination Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $63,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,196,000 after purchasing an additional 126,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,834,000 after purchasing an additional 326,151 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,888 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $416.86 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $292.92 and a twelve month high of $424.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $412.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $384.10.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

