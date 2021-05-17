Destination Wealth Management Increases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Destination Wealth Management grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $7,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2,512.3% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,598,000 after acquiring an additional 203,550 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $696,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $294,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 48,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $137.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $111.43 and a 52 week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 996,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total transaction of $134,143,581.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,655.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,656,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,282,873 shares of company stock valued at $306,539,932 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

