Destination Wealth Management Has $20.56 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 159,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $20,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 17,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in Waste Management by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.77.

WM opened at $141.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $59.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.04 and its 200 day moving average is $121.10. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.11 and a 12-month high of $144.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 52.27%.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $375,830.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $622,636.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,070,595.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,812 shares of company stock worth $4,353,766. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

