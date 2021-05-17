Destination Wealth Management Acquires 1,947 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $18,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its stake in Ecolab by 14.5% during the first quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 9,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 119,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, TRH Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL opened at $224.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.62. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 32.99%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,775 shares of company stock worth $7,896,521. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ECL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

