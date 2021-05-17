Destination Wealth Management Acquires 17,576 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Destination Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,576 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Aflac were worth $16,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at $1,226,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 109,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after buying an additional 49,270 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 352.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the period. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 45,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $2,132,176.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,791,890.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,392 shares of company stock worth $4,139,134 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AFL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $56.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $31.87 and a 52 week high of $57.35.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.73%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

