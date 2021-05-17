DeFi Yield Protocol Hits Market Cap of $7.46 Million (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. Over the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $7.46 million and approximately $993,594.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.22 or 0.00002679 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00088305 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.47 or 0.00452727 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.78 or 0.00225357 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004881 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $588.07 or 0.01289422 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00042037 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol launched on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,104,269 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

