Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at SVB Leerink

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) had its price target trimmed by SVB Leerink from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DBTX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Decibel Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Decibel Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.20.

NASDAQ DBTX opened at $7.06 on Friday. Decibel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $24.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.81.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.55).

In related news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $2,700,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 575,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,350,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,735,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,501,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

About Decibel Therapeutics

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

