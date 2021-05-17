Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $2.97 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,086 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 11,984 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $812,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 10,806 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 66,577 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.66.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $173.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $315.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $104.27 and a 12-month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 382,351 shares of company stock worth $74,874,701. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

