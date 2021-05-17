Dean Investment Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 175,910 Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 175,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGI stock opened at $8.70 on Monday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $11.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.07 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGI. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. CIBC reduced their target price on Alamos Gold from $19.25 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.98.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

