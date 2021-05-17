David E. Shaw Sells 25,000 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,507,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR opened at $61.24 on Monday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.27 and a 52-week high of $117.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.44.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.87 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Schrödinger by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,561,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,393 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Schrödinger by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,343,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,795,000 after acquiring an additional 81,789 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 3.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,315,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,682,000 after buying an additional 87,853 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,694,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,189,000 after buying an additional 658,523 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 1.0% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,214,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,649,000 after buying an additional 11,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SDGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schrödinger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.80.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

