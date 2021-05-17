Datawallet (DXT) Price Hits $0.0005

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Datawallet has a total market capitalization of $191,885.01 and approximately $8,097.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Datawallet has traded down 26.4% against the US dollar. One Datawallet coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00084927 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003769 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00022930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $532.80 or 0.01237617 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00062143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.48 or 0.00114945 BTC.

About Datawallet

Datawallet (CRYPTO:DXT) is a coin. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 coins. Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com . Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq

According to CryptoCompare, “DataWallet is a decentralized Customer-to-Business data exchange to allow users to control and monetize their data for DataWallet tokens (DXT). “

Datawallet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

