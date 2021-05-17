Daqo New Energy (DQ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.19). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $247.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.10 million. On average, analysts expect Daqo New Energy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DQ opened at $71.73 on Monday. Daqo New Energy has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $130.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 69.10 and a beta of 0.90.

DQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.66 price objective for the company. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.17.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

