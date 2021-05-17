Daniels&Tansey LLP Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Daniels&Tansey LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,966 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 20.4% of Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $51,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,108,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $380.74. The stock had a trading volume of 320,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,079,640. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $377.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.80. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $268.34 and a 52 week high of $388.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

