Daniels&Tansey LLP Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Daniels&Tansey LLP cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,902 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.24. The company had a trading volume of 179,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,651,934. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.63 and a 12-month high of $52.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.