Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 800 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 13.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 7.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 1.9% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 514,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $125,267,000 after buying an additional 9,803 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 11.9% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,406 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $246.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 13.74 and a current ratio of 14.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -352.83 and a beta of 0.39. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.54 and a 52-week high of $307.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 223 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.78, for a total value of $60,606.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 377 shares in the company, valued at $102,461.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.94, for a total value of $342,425.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,958 shares in the company, valued at $15,877,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,128 shares of company stock valued at $1,615,900 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

