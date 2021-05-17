Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 66 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 65,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,355,000 after acquiring an additional 94,616 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $4,650,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 639.9% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 7,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,792 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

NYSE:FLT opened at $272.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.88 and a 1 year high of $295.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.62. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.