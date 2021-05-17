Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 109.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LBRDK. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.00.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $166.62 on Monday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $116.78 and a 1-year high of $168.52. The company has a current ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.30 and a 200-day moving average of $153.82. The firm has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 135.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $38.27 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

