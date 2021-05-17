Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 3,989 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 57.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GRMN. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 190,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,834,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Garmin by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $177,544,000 after acquiring an additional 17,697 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth $1,116,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 7,490.0% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 260,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,225,000 after acquiring an additional 257,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on GRMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.57.

Shares of GRMN opened at $140.39 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.45. The firm has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $76.51 and a 1-year high of $145.20.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.06 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total transaction of $148,427.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $926,480.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,908 shares of company stock worth $3,035,579 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

