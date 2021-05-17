Dai (DAI) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. Dai has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion and approximately $1.15 billion worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00086036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00022818 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $556.49 or 0.01251250 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.35 or 0.00115451 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00061896 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00061461 BTC.

Dai Coin Profile

Dai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a coin. It launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 4,876,433,345 coins and its circulating supply is 4,876,432,856 coins. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Dai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

