DA Davidson Trims Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Target Price to $95.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price objective trimmed by DA Davidson from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Lumentum from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lumentum currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.06.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum stock opened at $70.05 on Thursday. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $112.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total value of $604,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,091 shares in the company, valued at $8,036,594.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $921,012.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Analog Century Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth $9,064,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth $562,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth $1,618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.