DA Davidson Boosts MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target to $130.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price target increased by research analysts at DA Davidson from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MTZ. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.17.

MasTec stock opened at $118.41 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MasTec has a 52 week low of $35.09 and a 52 week high of $119.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.38.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. MasTec’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 16,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total transaction of $1,573,720.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,879 shares of company stock worth $7,383,126 in the last ninety days. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

