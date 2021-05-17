D Orazio & Associates Inc. Purchases 500 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 250.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 875.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Airlines by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 151.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Argus raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.58.

In related news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,760 shares in the company, valued at $202,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $600,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at $601,469.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,060. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UAL traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.68. 455,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,418,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.74. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.46 and a 1 year high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. United Airlines’s revenue was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.57) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

