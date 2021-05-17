D Orazio & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 19.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,838,709,000 after buying an additional 1,324,858 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,548,000 after buying an additional 943,571 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,853,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,240,410,000 after purchasing an additional 592,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,116,008,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,066,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,909,000 after purchasing an additional 76,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $144.84. 53,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,359,541. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.60. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $148.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 51.21%.

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

