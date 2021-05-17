D Orazio & Associates Inc. Buys 70 Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $273,061,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,787,000 after purchasing an additional 242,961 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 953,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,661,000 after purchasing an additional 224,934 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,440,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,224,000 after acquiring an additional 166,658 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $263.11. 21,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,654. The business has a 50-day moving average of $268.62 and a 200 day moving average of $254.84. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $186.10 and a fifty-two week high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.