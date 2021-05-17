D Orazio & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 300 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 359.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,480,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,697,000 after buying an additional 5,071,445 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 18,581.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,652,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,768,000 after buying an additional 3,632,789 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,753,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,462,000 after buying an additional 503,597 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,167,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,481,000 after purchasing an additional 224,004 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in Snowflake by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 994,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,715,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

SNOW traded up $3.08 on Monday, hitting $213.07. 66,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,104,968. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.09. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.64 million. The firm’s revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 30,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total transaction of $6,800,157.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $11,796,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,186 shares in the company, valued at $11,796,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,339,025 shares of company stock valued at $300,856,426 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snowflake has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.46.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.