D Orazio & Associates Inc. Acquires 4,804 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 313.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 40,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at $15,282,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BOND stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,963. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $113.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.48.

