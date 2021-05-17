CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) PT Lowered to $158.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CYBR. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Colliers Securities cut CyberArk Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush dropped their price target on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $162.67.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $121.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,735.96 and a beta of 1.37. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $92.61 and a fifty-two week high of $169.70.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RGM Capital LLC raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 964,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,732,000 after buying an additional 136,439 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 737,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,541,000 after purchasing an additional 35,956 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 679,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,825,000 after purchasing an additional 60,548 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 676,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,560,000 after purchasing an additional 29,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 597,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,552,000 after purchasing an additional 89,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

