CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 107.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000.

Shares of CVI stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.23. 746,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.17. CVR Energy has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $27.02.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVR Energy will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

