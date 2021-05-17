Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Shares Gap Down to $18.68

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.68, but opened at $18.04. Cushman & Wakefield shares last traded at $18.17, with a volume of 1,547 shares.

CWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $15.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.79.

The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -21.47, a PEG ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.07 and its 200-day moving average is $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. Analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 4,583,655 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $79,113,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

