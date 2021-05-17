Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Position Boosted by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CW. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,682 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 30.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 1,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $136,985.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,684 shares in the company, valued at $5,022,088.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,655,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,044 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $127.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $133.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.52.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.21. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $597.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

