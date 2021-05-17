Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target Raised to $274.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $274.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CMI. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.70.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $270.60 on Monday. Cummins has a 1 year low of $154.67 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Cummins by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 21,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Cummins by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 30,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its position in Cummins by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at about $983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

