Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 116 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 1.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 394 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in BlackRock by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $856.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $490.52 and a twelve month high of $880.80. The stock has a market cap of $130.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $806.76 and its 200 day moving average is $730.21.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total transaction of $1,401,614.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.08.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

