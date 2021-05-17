Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 2,011 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,568 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $9,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Target by 7,200.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.00.

Shares of Target stock opened at $211.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $105.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $114.23 and a 12 month high of $217.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

