Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,686 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 47.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 232,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after buying an additional 9,065 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,422,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,769,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 86,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 32,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 193.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 191,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after acquiring an additional 126,029 shares during the period. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

NYSE MO opened at $50.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The company has a market capitalization of $93.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

