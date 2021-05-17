Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 4,271 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $12,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Cummins by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Cummins by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.25.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $265.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.31 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The company has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.79.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.