Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

CCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

In related news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,180,642.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total value of $611,991.12. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,280 shares of company stock worth $680,983 and sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI opened at $181.11 on Monday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $189.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $78.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.50%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.