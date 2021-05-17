CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. CrowdStrike accounts for 0.8% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $404,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 285.5% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $308,000. 60.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $189.06. 29,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,905,475. The firm has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -397.16 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.51 and a 52-week high of $251.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.96.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The company’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.80, for a total transaction of $4,996,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.54, for a total value of $1,739,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 367,433 shares of company stock worth $75,768,511. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRWD. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.52.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

