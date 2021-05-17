Critical Review: Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) & Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALAC)

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) and Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALAC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Clene has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alberton Acquisition has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Clene and Alberton Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clene 0 0 3 0 3.00 Alberton Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Clene currently has a consensus price target of $23.67, indicating a potential upside of 224.20%. Given Clene’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Clene is more favorable than Alberton Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Clene and Alberton Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clene N/A -2.46% -2.20% Alberton Acquisition N/A -0.60% -0.54%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.6% of Clene shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.6% of Alberton Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Clene shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of Alberton Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Clene and Alberton Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clene N/A N/A $270,000.00 N/A N/A Alberton Acquisition N/A N/A $2.09 million N/A N/A

Summary

Alberton Acquisition beats Clene on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clene

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products also include CNM-AgZn17, a topical gel polymer suspension of silver and zinc ions that is being developed for the treatment of infectious diseases and to accelerate wound healing; CNM-ZnAg, a broad-spectrum antiviral and antibacterial agent to treat disease-causing infections, such as COVID-19 and to provide immune support for symptom resolution; and CNM-PtAu7, a gold-platinum CSN therapeutic for oncology applications. Clene Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Alberton Acquisition

Alberton Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to engage in a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was formerly known as Wisdom Resources Group Limited and changed its name to Alberton Acquisition Corporation in July 2018. Alberton Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2005 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

