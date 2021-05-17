Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $30.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cricut traded as high as $28.95 and last traded at $28.47, with a volume of 5808 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.54.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Get Cricut alerts:

In other news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 95,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,907,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin F. Petersen sold 20,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $412,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,301 shares of company stock worth $2,366,020 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRCT. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at $24,868,000. Vector Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at $13,853,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at $9,895,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at $7,916,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at $7,819,000.

Cricut Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.