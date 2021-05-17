Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Crexendo, Inc., formerly known as Imergent, Inc., operates as an eCommerce application service provider enabling companies to extend their business to eCommerce. It involves in the sale of StoresOnline software licenses; and provision of search engine optimization, search engine management, conversion rate optimization, Website design and development, and Web hosting services. The company sells and markets its products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. Crexendo, Inc. is based in Tempe, Arizona. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Crexendo from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CXDO opened at $5.33 on Friday. Crexendo has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $12.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average of $6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $98.31 million, a PE ratio of 88.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.74.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Crexendo had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crexendo will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Crexendo by 927.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crexendo in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crexendo in the first quarter worth $75,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crexendo by 33.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Crexendo in the first quarter worth $1,145,000. Institutional investors own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

