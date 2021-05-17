Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their market perform rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a C$5.75 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CPG. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crescent Point Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.02.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock opened at C$4.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.87. The company has a market cap of C$2.83 billion and a PE ratio of -14.80. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$447.80 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -2.28%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

