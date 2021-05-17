Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ADDYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised adidas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Societe Generale raised adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $199.00.

Shares of ADDYY opened at $176.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.60. The stock has a market cap of $69.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.65, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84. adidas has a 52 week low of $107.67 and a 52 week high of $185.00.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. adidas had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 2.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that adidas will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.7749 per share. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. adidas’s payout ratio is presently 23.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of adidas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of adidas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of adidas by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of adidas by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of adidas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 0.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

