Credit Suisse Group Raises ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Price Target to $11.00

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of ECN Capital in a report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on ECN Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC increased their price objective on ECN Capital from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ECN Capital in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ECN Capital from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ECN Capital currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.32.

OTCMKTS:ECNCF opened at $6.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.62. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.13.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

