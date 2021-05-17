Credit Suisse Group Cuts AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Price Target to $51.00

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ABCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut AbCellera Biologics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Shares of ABCL stock opened at $31.75 on Friday. AbCellera Biologics has a 52-week low of $23.20 and a 52-week high of $71.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.76.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. As a group, analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 139.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,796,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,911 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter worth about $247,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter worth about $77,116,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 966.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 68,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 62,279 shares during the last quarter.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

