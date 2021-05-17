Credit Suisse Group Boosts Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target to C$34.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and set a C$29.00 price target on shares of Keyera in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Keyera to C$29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Keyera from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Firstegy lowered Keyera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$30.65.

KEY opened at C$30.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.65. Keyera has a 52 week low of C$18.04 and a 52 week high of C$30.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 680.85%.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

