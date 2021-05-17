Credit Suisse Group Boosts DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Price Target to $27.00

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

DCP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on DCP Midstream from $16.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DCP Midstream from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DCP Midstream from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. DCP Midstream currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.93.

Shares of NYSE:DCP opened at $26.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. DCP Midstream has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $26.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.04 and its 200-day moving average is $20.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 3.75.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.11). DCP Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 796,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,255,000 after buying an additional 178,699 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 73,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,883,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,448,000 after purchasing an additional 197,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $590,000. 26.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

