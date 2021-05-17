Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT)

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised International Game Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist raised International Game Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.40.

IGT opened at $22.00 on Thursday. International Game Technology has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $22.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day moving average of $15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that International Game Technology will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,212 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,194,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,173,000 after purchasing an additional 384,233 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 362,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 124,913 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

