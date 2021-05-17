Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Upgraded at UBS Group

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $171.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BAP. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Itau BBA Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.56.

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $145.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Credicorp has a 12 month low of $110.47 and a 12 month high of $172.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 58.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Credicorp by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,908,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $533,776,000 after acquiring an additional 259,087 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Credicorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,737,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,879,000 after acquiring an additional 205,214 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Credicorp by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,507,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,214,000 after acquiring an additional 982,872 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Credicorp by 14.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,766,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,184,000 after acquiring an additional 224,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Credicorp during the first quarter worth about $169,137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

