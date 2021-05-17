Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Director Sells $47,435.00 in Stock

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,016.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of CR stock opened at $98.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.32 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.19 and a 200 day moving average of $81.52. Crane Co. has a 52 week low of $46.67 and a 52 week high of $99.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crane by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Crane by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Crane during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 65.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Crane from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.
About Crane
Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.
Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.