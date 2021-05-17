Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Director Sells $47,435.00 in Stock

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,016.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CR stock opened at $98.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.32 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.19 and a 200 day moving average of $81.52. Crane Co. has a 52 week low of $46.67 and a 52 week high of $99.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Crane’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crane by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Crane by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Crane during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 65.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Crane from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.